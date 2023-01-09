‘Incredible Reveal’: Video of Couple’s Pregnancy Announcement Captures Friends’ Epic Reactions

Pregnancy announcements have become a thing now! The beautiful moments are captured on camera and shared online which makes them memorable and even celebratory. One such video went viral after a couple decided to surprise their friends with a pregnancy announcement. They recorded their epic reactions while pretending to take a picture together.

In the video shared by a Digital Creator, Jordan Lee, one could find their (his and his wife Tiah’s) friends gathering in front of a Christmas tree to take a snap of their fun holiday. As the clip shows the countdown from 3, 2, 1…Jordan dropped the bombshell and exclaimed, “Tiah’s pregnant". Just then, the video zooms in slow motion to capture the looks of joy, excitement, surprise, etc., on everyone’s faces. What a way to cherish the moment!

Netizens loved the viral clip as one of them commented, “Yoooo, this an incredible reveal. I’ve watched this like 5 times." “that’s how you know you got some great friends!!!! Makes me so happy to see them all happy for you guys!! Sending you all love," said another.

Sharing the background story behind the great concept of merging the slow-mo reactions of their friends, 29-year-old Jordan said to TODAY.com, “I thought it would be really funny if we slowed the video down and did all the reactions zoomed in this way. So, I’ve been dying to do it and when we got the chance and we edited it, it was actually perfect.” Adding to that, the couple felt motivated to make their pregnancy announcement a bit more special as they have been struggling with infertility for the past two years. Their friends knew about the ups and downs that surfaced throughout. Even after in vitro fertilization (IVF), they were told that they had only a 50% chance of embryo implantation. So, they really want to capture one of the greatest moments of their lives.

The couple said that the news of their conceiving was totally heartfelt and the way their friends reacted was just awesome. “We have not stopped watching it for probably weeks,” said Jordan. “Every time there’s something new that we see that’s just amazing.”

