'Indescribable Feeling': Over 2,000 Venezuelans Break Guinness World Record By Performing Salsa

Dancing is the poetry of the feet. It leaves onlookers spellbound and when over 2,000 Venezuelans came together to break a world record it was bound to be magnificent. In a clip shared on Twitter, these people can be seen gathered at the National Sports Institute in Caracas to salsa dance together. The style of salsa dancing that was performed was Rueda de Casino. The beautifully synchronised choreography was a delight to watch. Every step is precise and many can be seen with smiles on their faces. Take a look at the clip here:

‘The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela’ — 2,000+ Venezuelans gathered to salsa dance in an attempt to break a world record pic.twitter.com/VL7dbWEn7l— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 30, 2022

One of the dancers, Gerardo Aybis, said, “The truth is that it’s an indescribable feeling to participate in such an event in Venezuela. We can break the Guinness record, God willing, because the truth is Venezuela prepared for this. We are the country with more salsa-style dancers in the whole world.”

“I love that we and Venezuela have succeeded in this Guinness record. It’s wonderful for us Venezuelans to break this record. I loved everything and everyone here, I loved it,” said Sobiela Rodriguez, another dancer who was part of the world record said.

According to the Guinness World Record official website, previously, the title was held by an event organised by Cubaneando por Candelaria in Spain. At that event as many as 1,291 people got together on May 25, 2019.

The origins of salsa can be traced back to the Eastern Cuba in the 1900s. It was where musical elements and rhythms from various styles were combined. The two main styles that created the basic rhythm were Cuban son and Afro-Cuban rumba. This would later come to be known as salsa.

Almost half a century later, this new rhythm reached Havana. There the dance was influenced from other local Cuban music and from American jazz. Havana is also the place of origin of Rueda de casino, which literally means “casino wheel“. It is a Cuban dance tradition that came into being in the late 50s or early 60s. It is now performed all around the world with couples standing in a circle and dancing Cuban salsa figures.

