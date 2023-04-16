Indian Badminton Player, Unable to Get US Visa for Championships, Seeks Help on Twitter

An International Badminton player, Shashwat Dalal, has voiced his concerns on Twitter about not being able to obtain a US Visa in time for the world championships. Despite his impressive rankings, education, and championship invitations, Dalal has been faced with an appointment date at the central office that is scheduled for September 2023, while his tournaments are due in June. His tweet has gained significant attention on social media, with many users showing their support and hoping that he can obtain the necessary visa in time to participate in the championships.

On April 15th, Dalal shared his impressive credentials as a professional badminton player and student pursuing a B.Tech degree from Delhi Technological University. He has represented India in various international badminton championships, and his current world ranking is 382 in Men’s Singles (392 according to BWF’s official website). He has also been invited by Badminton Oceania, one of the continental bodies under the Badminton World Federation.

“Moreover these tournaments are also qualifying events for PARIS OLYMPICS 2024. Therefore i sincerely request to your goodself to help me in providing solution to the problem to get USA B1/B2 visa so that i may participate in said events and bring laurels to my country,” he added.

In his plea for help, he thereby appealed to the concerned authorities to assist him in obtaining a visa in time for the tournaments. He shared evidence of his situation, including screenshots of the invitation letter from the Northern Marianas Badminton Association and his online visa appointment. Unfortunately, the appointment date contradicted the tournament dates, leaving him with no option but to seek emergency assistance.

Expressing his concern about the impact on his career, Dalal stated, “If I miss these tournaments just due to visa, it will be a great loss to my career too." He ended his note with a heartfelt appeal, saying, “So I hope that you have understood the situation, and you are kindly requested to provide me with a solution so that I may focus on my training. Hoping that this tweet reaches the right people."

Many users offered their support and shared their suggestions and concerns for his career.

As the nation’s attention is captivated by the IPL, it is be disheartening to see other talented players not receiving the recognition they deserve simply because their sport is not as popular as cricket in India. This reality may be unfortunate, but it underscores the need to acknowledge and support all athletes in their pursuit of excellence!

