If you have a strong will and unwavering determination towards your goals and ambitions, nothing is impossible. Recently, a young boy proved the same. He wanted to develop an exclusive bike with limited resources. This Indian boy, who has designed a special bike with budget-friendly equipment, is making a huge buzz on the Internet. In the viral video, it can be seen that the boy has invented his bike with his exceptional ideas and alternative resources. The clip shows that the fuel tank of the bike is made from a milk can. The bigger silencer of a tractor has been installed in place of the bike’s silencer. That video is garnering huge traction among the audience.

The first part of the video shows the boy standing at the petrol pump. In the other part, he is seen driving his bike smoothly on the road with ease and comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (ਏਕਮਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਢਿੱਲੋਂ) (@ekamdhillon00_)

The video has been shared on Instagram. It has received over 7.1 million views and more than 700K likes. Several social media users filled in the comment section with praises and accolades. One social media user wrote, “Bambukaat”. Another user commented, “Someone should learn from them how to use fewer resources”. One social media user also commented, “Nothing is impossible for such people”.

The boy wrote in the caption, “Thanks for 6 million views”. This clip was posted a few days back and is now making a huge noise on the Internet. Now, the user has uploaded another video of the bike, which has amassed a good number of likes and comments.

Earlier, the boy uploaded another video of the bike. It gave a glimpse of him standing at the petrol pump. The video has received more than 9K views and around 11,00 likes. If you haven’t watched it yet, go ahead and check it out right away.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here