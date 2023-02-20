An Indian boy fell in love with a Chinese girl while pursuing his MBA in Paris, France. The duo tied the knot after dating each other for almost 5 years. The couple was in a long-distance relationship. They often share videos about their love life on their YouTube channel, which makes a huge noise on the internet. The girl named Sandy is a resident of Beijing, the capital of China. The boy Avi is a resident of Haryana, India. Currently, they both reside in Germany. In a recent YouTube video, the couple opened up about their love story.

In the initial phase of his career, Avi studied engineering and worked in Noida for about two years. Then, he shifted to Paris to pursue a degree in MBA. Sandy decided to continue her further studies at a French university. This is how they both ended up at the same university.

Sandy completed her schooling in Beijing, while Avi finished his schooling in Haryana. In the viral video, the two said that they met for the first time in August 2011 in France. Sandy said that during their first meeting, Avi seemed very comfortable, and it did not seem like she was meeting a stranger. Recalling that time, Avi said: “I found Sandy very cute. I liked her eyes and smile.”

Then soon after the first meeting, they started communicating via messages. Following this, they met at the fresher’s party at the college and got to know each other better. After some time, the couple went to an Indian restaurant for their official first date. This was followed by more catch-ups and meetings; and eventually, Avi proposed to Sandy for marriage. Then, he landed a job in Germany, and that’s when Sandy realised her love for him.

In 2018, they both got engaged at a surprise engagement party. In 2019, the two tied the wedding knot in Copenhagen, Denmark. Relatives and friends from both sides attended their marriage. Now, Sandy is completely accustomed to Indian culture and they often celebrate each other’s festivals together.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here