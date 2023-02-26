People on Twitter found themselves to be nostalgic after Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared an image of six different Indian paise minted since the year 1968. There were many who went down the memory lane as Awanish shared this fascinating image. In the caption, he asked, “With which of these coins have you bought anything?" The post is now viral with multiple responses.

In the image, you can see six coins: two paise, three paise, five paise, ten paise, twenty five paise, and fifty paise. Have a look for yourself:

“Kuch to alag baat thi ye sikke me!! Mutthi me ho to sab mumkin lagta tha," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “51 yrs of my life, I have used all of them."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a man in the United Kingdom unearthed the priceless treasure buried near Chippenham in Wiltshire. The 68-year-old metal detectorist named Tony House was shocked when he found the stash of ‘Tealby Pennies’ – named after the Tealby in Lincolnshire, where more than 5,000 similar coins were dug up in 1807. He was about to give up his search after he found a coin but he had a gut feeling that made him keep going. This was when he heard the life-changing beep from his metal detector and ended up finding 570 pennies.

The Chippenham resident, who is married to 63-year-old wife, Beverley, told The Sun, “It’s wonderful and so fascinating! It’s a unique find, and that’s very exciting. I was just 40 seconds from my van when I got the signal. It was a hot day, and the ground was solid like concrete. One spadeful I dug up had 35 coins in it, and I found 130 in one square meter. Just two meters from that was over a hundred in another square meter.”

