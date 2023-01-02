Indian-Canadian Duo Grooves to ‘Dola Re Dola’ on NYC Streets, Leaves Internet in Awe

Every Indian girl dreamt of grooving to ‘Dola Re Dola’ after they watched the power-packed performance by iconic Bollywood beauties, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. Though the song came out in the 2002 movie ‘Devdas’, its craze is still prevalent amongst Indians. For years, several artists have tried their ‘feets’ to copy the moves and recreate the magic of the peppy song. This is what an Indian-Canadian duo tried on the streets of New York City. The video that went viral on social media captured their amazing dancing moves and signature steps.

The clip, shared on Instagram, featured two dancers in white shirts that were traditionally paired with flowy Lehengas, Dupattas, and Kada in one hand. On one side was the Canadian dancer, Alex Wong, who is known to meet the Indian dancer, Jainil Mehta in NYC. Both of them decided to shake a leg and imitate Aishwarya and Madhuri in one of their famous songs, ‘Dola re Dola’. No doubt, the duo danced their hearts out on the Hindi song and won the hearts of the Desis online. To add to their magical performance, Jainil and Alex grooved bare feet on the streets of New York City to give the whole Desi vibe to their dance.

Netizens loved the way they nailed the dance with their exemplary moves and traditional attire to make it complete. “This is so cool,” wrote a user while another one commented, “That‘s my fav Bollywood movie, you guys nailed it!!” “Great! And yes kudos to dancing barefoot on the pavement of NYC! One day I hope to join you. Have a Successful and Loving 2023!” remarked the third online user.

Earlier, a fan edit showed Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dola re Dola’ but with an exciting twist. A fan replaced the beats with ‘Waka Waka‘ which went in sync with the actresses’ dance steps. The viral video left the internet amused as it perfectly went well with their moves.

