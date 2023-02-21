CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Indian CEO Slammed Over LinkedIn Post Praising Tired Employee Asleep In Autorickshaw
2-MIN READ

Indian CEO Slammed Over LinkedIn Post Praising Tired Employee Asleep In Autorickshaw

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Bombay Shaving Company CEO's LinkedIn post for employee gets flak. (Credits: LinkedIn/Shantanu Deshpande)

Bombay Shaving Company CEO's LinkedIn post for employee gets flak. (Credits: LinkedIn/Shantanu Deshpande)

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande wrote an appreciation post for an employee on LinkedIn but many Twitter users have been criticising it.

Shantanu Deshpande, founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, known for once having advocated 18-hour workday for youngsters, is getting backlash over a LinkedIn post yet again. Deshpande praised an employee, Shanky Chauhan, for being the “heartbeat" of the company. “He LOVES the company. His eyes twinkle when he talks about his work, his team, his stores, his distributors, his customers," the CEO wrote about Shanky.

Deshpande also spoke about how he struggles to get Shanky to switch off. “While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realize that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything," the CEO wrote.

The trouble arose with the accompanying photo of Shanky, apparently asleep in an autorickshaw after a morning flight and marathon meetings. CEOs have been drawing increasing criticism over their promotion of “hustle culture" and the draining practices it accompanies. Some people did not take kindly to Deshpande’s post.

RELATED STORIES

There were, however, others who said that Deshpande’s post seemed like a genuinely appreciative one. Later, Deshpande also posted a photo of a happier-looking Shanky having a meal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bombay Shaving Company
  2. ceo
  3. linkedin
first published:February 21, 2023, 09:23 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 09:23 IST
Read More