Indian Instagrammer Recreates Pakistani Woman's Viral Dance to 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare'

Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has occupied a spot on the list of trends ever since Ayesha, a Pakistani woman, danced to its tunes at a wedding reception. Ayesha sparked a social media craze with her moves and became an overnight sensation. With many people attempting to recreate her graceful steps, another clip that has grabbed the attention of the internet is of an Indian woman named Asmita Gupta.

A few days ago, Asmita dropped her take on the viral video on Instagram. And guess what? Social media users loved her clip. One can see Asmita grooving to the upbeat song with absolute elegance. She recreated Ayusha’s moves with immense perfection. The internet users seemed pretty mesmerized by Asmita’s moves as her video has been continuously racking up views. It has amassed over three million views and one lakh likes. Instagrammers swamped the comments section with compliments, praising Ayesha’s choreography.

One Instagram user commented, “Asmita, aapne bahot amazing expression and move diya hai is song par, is time sabse different reel hai aapki, you are always best and my favorite in every Kareena’s reel, but you prove ke aap itni hard reel bhi itne ache se kar skte ho, best luck forever.” Another user wrote, “I have seen many of your reels because you are too good when you act like Kareena. But I watched this video more than 20 times as this is superb absolutely next level. Amazing expression dance, all in all, No 1.”

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, also check out the viral video of Ayesha's dance here:

