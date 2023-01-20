Indian-Origin Preet Chandi Breaks Record For Longest Solo Expedition to South Pole By a Woman

Indian-origin British Sikh army officer Preet Chandi has broken the record for the longest solo polar expedition by a woman without any support or assistance. Also known as Polar Preet, the woman officer had also achieved another feat last year when she completed a solo expedition in Antarctica becoming the first person of colour to do so.

According to Team Forces/Team Army, a foundation that raises funds for sport, challenge, and adventure in the armed forces in the UK, Preet Chandi broke the previous record held by Anja Blacha from Germany. She had covered 1,368 km during her South Pole expedition in 2019.

“We’ve just heard from Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions (ALE) that Preet Chandi has officially broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history! The previous female record was 1,368 km skied by Anja Blacha from Germany in 2019,” a Facebook post by the charity read.

Preet Chandi had been facing difficult weather conditions for many years during this season in Antarctica. This even forced the other two expeditions to abandon their attempts once they made it to the South Pole, the post further read.

According to Preet’s website, where her journey is tracked, she is in Antarctica for her expedition across the continent and will be covering more than 1,100 miles all alone. She will take around 70-75 days to complete her journey while facing temperatures as low as -50 degree Celsius and chilling winds of speed up to 60 mph.

The website also has a live tracking map according to which, the army officer has so far covered over 868 miles in 67 days.

Last year, Preet Chandi announced in an Instagram post that she had completed her solo expedition to the South Pole. “I made it to the South Pole where it’s snowing. Feeling so many emotions right now. I knew nothing about the polar world three years ago and it feels so surreal to finally be here,” she wrote.

The army officer had completed her exploration in 40 days. She carried with her a heavy sledge, medicines, fuel, and food, enough to last for 45 days.

