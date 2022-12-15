Indian Scholar at Cambridge Solves 2,500-Year-Old Sanskrit Grammar Puzzle

A grammatical conundrum presented by the writings of the ancient Sanskrit scholar and “the father of linguistics,” Panini, that has baffled scholars since the 5th century BC, has been resolved by Rishi Atul Rajpopat, a PhD student at the faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies in St. John’s College, Cambridge, reported Daily Mail.

The problem or rule is a vital component of the ‘language machine,’ an inventive grammatical method devised by Panini to teach India the ancient Sanskrit language. Panini’s language machine may now be taught to computers for the first time thanks to Rajpopat’s efforts, which are outlined in his newly released PhD thesis.

The text Astadhyayi by Panini, which consists of a series of rules for deriving or forming new words from root words, frequently contains contradictory rules for generating new words, leaving many scholars perplexed as to which principles to use. The 4,000 rules that comprise Panini’s methodology successfully assist users in creating grammatically accurate word formations.

Panini developed one metarule to assist users in deciding which of the two rules should be used in the event that a user discovered that two of these rules were relevant, a circumstance known as rule conflict. When two rules of equal strength collide, the rule that appears later in the grammar’s serial sequence is considered the more accurate one.

Many researchers were interested in resolving such contradictions in this linguistic algorithm of a book. Scholars have laboriously constructed hundreds of new metarules over the previous 2,500 years to try to fix the system and make it operate, even though the system wasn’t even broken.

“My student Rishi has cracked it – he has found an extraordinarily elegant solution to a problem which has perplexed scholars for centuries,” stated Rajpopat’s supervisor Vincenzo Vergiani in a statement. This breakthrough will revolutionise the study of Sanskrit at a time when interest in the language is growing.

Panini created a language machine that was unparalleled in human history and didn’t expect anyone to come up with new rules. Rajpopat’s research has resulted in a very simple, teachable algorithm that executes Panini’s grammar and might possibly be taught to computers.

