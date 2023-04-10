Indian Spicy To American Medium: Desi Eatery In US Has Spice-O-Meter On Menu

How much spicy is too much spicy? You might not be able to quantify the spiciness of Indian dishes but this desi restaurant in the US can. A Twitter user Aditi Shekhar shared a screengrab of the unique option in the menu from Biryani City, an Indian restaurant, in Maryland in the USA. She seemingly placed an order for Paneer Butter Masala for $15.49. But before she proceeded to the payment, the Indian restaurant gave her the option to select the spice level she wanted in her dish.

While Indian customers love ordering spicy dishes, people abroad might have a tough time measuring the spiciness. Taking this into consideration, the restaurant offered options like “Zero Spice, American mild, American medium, American spicy, Indian mild, Indian medium, and Indian Spicy" when one places an order for Paneer Butter Masala. “I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious," the tweet’s caption read.

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious: pic.twitter.com/H6EccABzcy— Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar) April 8, 2023

As the menu went viral, social media users could not help but share their preferences. A Twitter user wrote, “I’m an American medium which I think is an Indian mild.” Another hilarious comment read, “Did the restaurant actually stick to the selected option, or is this just pre-order conditioning so people don’t come back complaining?”

Another comment came as, “Original as per recipe spicy or not. Not every dis"h is chilly spicy.” An impressed foodie wrote, “This is adapting experience based on user data. I would highly rate this restaurant for this service. Lol.” Another comment read, “I remember a friend of mine ordered spicy in Hong Kong. I ordered “foreigner spicy”. I enjoyed my meal, he almost died."

I’m an American medium which I think is an Indian mild.— Katerina Dimitratos (@KDimitratos) April 9, 2023

Did the restaurant actually stick to the selected option, or is this just pre-order conditioning so people don't come back complaining?😂— Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) April 9, 2023

Original as per recipe spicy 🔥 or not. Not every dish is chilly spicy!— Shashi Bellamkonda (@shashib) April 9, 2023

This is adapting experience based on user data. I would highly rate this restaurant for this service. Lol.— Kuldeep Jangid (@Liquidgold_7k) April 9, 2023

Lol, this is hilarious. 🙌🏼I used be Indian medium, but now probably American medium.Also tried this on Google - pic.twitter.com/4OUuhbsHfI— Kalyan Banerjee (@aamikalyan) April 9, 2023

In other news, Indian delicacies have made it to the ‘best cheese dishes in the world.’ Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide founded by Matija Babic, released the ’50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world.’ It included classic favourites of the Indians like Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka, Matar Paneer, Palak Paneer, Kadai Paneer and Paneer Makhani.

For most Indians placing an order for a dish like Paneer Butter Masala does not require complicated instructions, but when it comes to ordering the same dish in a foreign land, people’s spice tolerance is remarkably low. This menu will let foodies across the globe try their hand on lip-smacking Indian dishes worry-free.

