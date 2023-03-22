Startups and CEOs glorifying the hustle culture has led to many toxic working standards that romanticise employees not prioritising their physical or mental health. It has given rise to the LinkedIn brand of overdone “motivational" posts that get dragged every other day on Twitter. Now, an Indian startup is drawing flak for “flexing" an employee who apparently hadn’t slept well in 30 days.

The oral care brand wrote in an Instagram post, “Meet Sonu: Our Account Manager at Partner Warehouse. He has hardly slept in the last 30 days. He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching." It was complete with a hashtag that said “unsaid heroes". The tweet was posted on March 19.

The brand also recently appeared on Shark Tank India and secured an investment. Twitter did not take kindly to the “flex". “For the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex," one Twitter user wrote.

for the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex pic.twitter.com/5CtHfBu6KT— dolo 650 umbridge (@SatinTweety) March 19, 2023

@Perforaofficial that's not the flex you think it is. Hire more people. No one's dying to use products/services at the cost of another human. Do better.— Tweeti (@tweetwalibai) March 19, 2023

Toxic work culture whitewashed as commitment for no reason..these guys just scared of losing their jobs can't say no..like most of us..— ignorance is plizz (@Rmon13) March 20, 2023

why is account manager not sleeping lmao isn’t extreme lethargy liable to faults in work? https://t.co/ept95zZqH6— shei (@eeliehs) March 20, 2023

Nothing like leveraging a person's power, stamina, adrenaline rush, motivation, ego & insecurities to… checks notes…make your warehouse run smoothly. Nothing like hooking yourself to this "dream," this collective social delusion. I was this person. Capitalism is a trip. https://t.co/Do5hRuqNni— ATCG Is Running Amok (@zarana_) March 20, 2023

Perfora has raised a total of $3.7M in Series-A funding, as well ₹80L investment on Shark Tank@peyushbansal @namitathapar @vineetasng are you guys funding startups that exploits its workforce? Is it not sufficiently funded to hire to meet rising demand? https://t.co/ovzeJpb0A8— sid wants to sleep (@wakeupsiddd_) March 20, 2023

companies like @Perforaofficial glorifying such work cultures talk a lot about what's wrong with today's work expectations!! such a stupid move as PR. https://t.co/aZ2rmIGGBW— David (@itsmedsam) March 20, 2023

This “flex" has certainly backfired for the startup.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here