Indian Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh Gives Autograph to Fan On Her Gloves, Desis Laud Her Gesture

A fan of the Indian women’s cricket team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh lucked out and had the honour to get her autograph. Vinesh Prabhu took to his Twitter and shared that he asked the wicketkeeper for her autograph. However, he did not have anything to take it on. What happened next has left the netizens in complete awe. The cricketer asked him to wait and went inside the dressing room. She was then seen coming outside and giving him an autograph on a pair of match-worn gloves. “Much Appreciated," the person wrote in the caption as he also tagged the 19-year-old player.

The caption read, “I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn’t have anything to take it on. She told me to wait… Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it." With this, he shared the image of gloves. Have a look:

I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait… Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it ❤️😭 Much appreciated @13richaghosh Thank you 🙏 #INDWvAUSW #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/boN2jEsTq8 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 21, 2022

The post has now gone viral with over 66K views. “Proud to be her fan and proud to be the fan of this team in general!" read the caption. Another person wrote, “One of my dream is to meet them and tell them that , how much I love @13richaghosh and Shaf.."

One Twitter user wrote, “Queen behaviour."

The 19-year-old had played her part in India’s Super Over win in the second T20I against Australia. She had smashed a 13-ball 26 not out with three sixes to help India tie Australia’s imposing 187 and followed it up with a six off the first ball of Super Over. While speaking to PTI earlier, she explained, “I have always focused on power-hitting. I worked hard on it and also focused on my mental toughness. It all went according to our plan." She further added, “I always look to stay till the end and win it for my team. We had our plan in place. The idea was to keep the run flow going in the middle overs so that we don’t have to go hard in the slog overs."

