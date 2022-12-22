IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Twitter's Support For 'Standing up' to 'Entitled' Passenger

An IndiGo air hostess who had a verbal altercation with a passenger on a flight bound for Delhi from Turkey’s Istanbul has been getting people’s support after a video of the incident went viral. In the video, the air hostess can be heard telling the passenger, “Because of you, my crew is crying. Please understand that there are carts with counted meals." To this, the passenger who can only be heard in the video, says “why are you yelling?"

This is when the flight attendant angrily replies, “Because you are yelling at us. I am so sorry Sir but you cannot talk to the crew like that. Because of your finger-pointing, my crew is crying." The passenger can be heard saying, “you are a servant here", to which the attendant replies, “I am an employee, I am not your servant. You cannot talk to me like that."

Since then, people, including Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, have been speaking out in favour of the air hostess, decrying “entitled" passenger behaviour.

“I’ve seen so many people misbehave with call center agents, air hostess, etc. While the passenger side story is to be heard, it’s a reality that we Indians need to learn to understand that Service Providers are not our private Servants and that they are paid employees," a Twitter user wrote.

I just saw a video of a @IndiGo6E air hostess telling off a passenger who calls her his servant. The man deserves to be kicked off. Just because you pay for a service doesn’t mean you can behave atrociously and get away with it.— Rami Niranjan Desai (@ramindesai) December 21, 2022

Typical Indian behaviour. I have paid money you are my servant.Kudos to the air hostess for standing up to an asshole passenger. I just hope @IndiGo6E doesn't reprimand her for her justified anger. https://t.co/TPLpZZkchz— Too Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) December 21, 2022

Absolutely shameful behaviour by Indigo passenger. Hats off to the air hostess! https://t.co/ogfo0lGIHd— Ragini Singh Gauri (@raginigauri__) December 21, 2022

@IndiGo6E should make sure that they don't sack the Air hostees ,Buying the ticket does not mean you own the Air hostees ,they are the Most compassionate people ,God bless the Air hostess.#Indigo https://t.co/uhGM6pdJ4l— ✍️✍️✍️✍️ (@Babar194711) December 21, 2022

I've seen so many people misbehave with call center agents, air hostess, etc.While the passenger side story is to be heard, it's a reality that we Indians need to learn to understand that Service Providers are not our private Servants and that they are paid employees. — Aman Goel (@amangoeliitb) December 21, 2022

Truth is that a number of friends in aviation industry have complained of passenger behavior in flights to/from India. Crew are treated as maids. I witnessed this few months back in Lufthansa. Another India born American traveller got mad bcaz crew offered him the card to fill.— Let's talk! (@mailkashyap2002) December 21, 2022

The airline, while stressing that passenger comfort remains their priority, has said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour” and “insulted” one of the flight attendants.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here