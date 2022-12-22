CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Twitter's Support For 'Standing up' to 'Entitled' Passenger
2-MIN READ

IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Twitter's Support For 'Standing up' to 'Entitled' Passenger

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter users are speaking in favour of the IndiGo air hostess. (Credits: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Twitter users are speaking out in favour of the IndiGo air hostess who had a spat with a passenger on a flight.

An IndiGo air hostess who had a verbal altercation with a passenger on a flight bound for Delhi from Turkey’s Istanbul has been getting people’s support after a video of the incident went viral. In the video, the air hostess can be heard telling the passenger, “Because of you, my crew is crying. Please understand that there are carts with counted meals." To this, the passenger who can only be heard in the video, says “why are you yelling?"

This is when the flight attendant angrily replies, “Because you are yelling at us. I am so sorry Sir but you cannot talk to the crew like that. Because of your finger-pointing, my crew is crying." The passenger can be heard saying, “you are a servant here", to which the attendant replies, “I am an employee, I am not your servant. You cannot talk to me like that."

Since then, people, including Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, have been speaking out in favour of the air hostess, decrying “entitled" passenger behaviour.

“I’ve seen so many people misbehave with call center agents, air hostess, etc. While the passenger side story is to be heard, it’s a reality that we Indians need to learn to understand that Service Providers are not our private Servants and that they are paid employees," a Twitter user wrote.

The airline, while stressing that passenger comfort remains their priority, has said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour” and “insulted” one of the flight attendants.

