Indonesian Dancers Impress Desis By Recreating Show Me The Thumka Song

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s recent rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been winning the hearts of cine-lovers not just for its story but also for its soundtrack. One of the songs from the film - Show Me The Thumka – has been recreated several times by fans who loved its peppy beats and dance moves. The party number, which is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, appeared on the trends list again after a group of Indonesian dancers recreated it scene by scene. The captivating video has impressed many desi users on social media, with some loving it more than the original version.

The now-viral video on YouTube shows the group acing the choreography to perfection. It features social media influencer Vina Fan clad in a yellow saree along with dancer Jhody, dressed in a blue kurta, just like Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the song. After watching the video, many were “blown away” and impressed with Vina’s on-point expressions.

The caption on the video read, “Show Me The Thumka - Dance cover Vina Fan version - Indonesian - Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor.” It was also posted on Instagram. Ever since being shared online, it has received thousands of likes and praise from viewers for the epic performance.

One user wrote, “I can only say wow! What a performance! I forgot the original dance moves after seeing you both. Just wow!” Another commented, “Brilliant! I feel this is a difficult dance but you guys did it so easily! Vina is at her best as usual and Jhody is simply superb as Ranbir. All in all, fantastic! Keep it up, guys. Love and wishes from India!”

One more social media user complimented Vina’s hard work. It read, “If I compare this with the original song, I think Vina and Jordy has really performed well and better than them as we all can see the hard work Vina always does in making any of the parody video. She is really a hardworking girl, from costumes to locations to facial expressions, she has never disappointed us. Hats off to you, Vina and her team and lots of love from India.”

Check out the video here-

For the unversed, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on Holi, March 8, this year. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

