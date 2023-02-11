You have to agree that men look completely different with and without a beard. We all have someone in our lives whom we cannot just imagine without a beard. And if by chance they shave it off, it comes as a surprise to us. The situation is even more baffling for kids who find it difficult to identify the man, be it their father or any relative. A similar incident of a toddler getting the shock of his life after seeing his dad without a beard has left the Internet in splits.

The old video shared on Instagram by Daniel Suarez on January 4 is grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons. “Happy New Year 2023,” wrote Daniel, who claims to be a fitness coach in his caption.

The now-viral clip captures the dad and his child having a fun time together. Daniel plays peek-a-boo with the kid, hiding his full-grown beard with a cushion and then removing it instantly as the adorable toddler giggles in joy. In the frame, the coach can be seen sporting a macho bearded look, with a knotted hair bun. Soon the camera cuts and the scenario changes.

This time too Daniel plays the peek-a-boo game with his infant. However, once he takes off the cushion from his face, it is revealed that the coach has shaved off his beard absolutely beyond recognition. The innocent kid stares at his father in awe, looking flabbergasted at the sudden transformation. The baby seems scared and tries to walk crawl away from the man, whom he thinks is a stranger.

The video has sparked a laughter fest on the Internet who seems to be agreeing with the kid’s reaction. While one user noted, “Bro not only the kid, for a moment I was scared too,” another quipped, “Even I was traumatized.” “That’s not my dad,” chimed in a third netizen as if it was something the baby was trying to convey.

So far, the hilarious video has garnered more than 1.7 million views with more than 127k likes on the social media platform. Did this video melt your heart too?

