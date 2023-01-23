Influencer Fined Rs 17,000 For Stopping Car To Shoot Instagram Reels on Highway

An Instagram influencer from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has landed up in soup after stopping her car in the middle of a highway to shoot a reel video. While making a reel isn’t a crime, breaking rules and putting public life in jeopardy is not a minor mistake. The influencer identified to be Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail posted an Instagram Reels featuring her with a red car in the middle of a highway. Soon after it was shared online, the video garnered traction on Instagram. Many slammed the influencer for risking others’ life by stopping her car in the middle of a highway.

Such was the uproar that the Ghaziabad police have now issued a penalty of Rs 17,000 on Vaishali. In the viral clip, the female influencer donning a black crop top and matching track pants can be seen moving in front of her red vehicle, which is placed in the middle of a highway. As other vehicles can be seen moving at fast speed in the background, Vaishali appears to be tying a bun, walking, and even leaning on the red car to blow a kiss. Take a look at the viral reel here:

Just a day after the video has amassed over seventy thousand views and more than eight thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, Ghaziabad police addressed the matter alongside a clip of a lady officer on Twitter. In the clip, the female officer explained how that the girl has been charged a penalty for flouting traffic rules. The case was registered in the Sahidabad area. The car owner has been fined by the traffic police.

Alongside the clip of the lady police officer, the ACP of the department stated, “Charges have been registered at Thana Sahibabad in relation to the viral video on social media by a girl making a reel on the elevated road near the area. Advance legal action is being taken. The said car has been fined by the traffic police for ₹ 17,000 - ACP Sahibabad."

थाना साहिबाबाद क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एलिवेटिड रोड पर युवती द्वारा रील बनाते हुये सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध मे थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा उक्त कार का 17000 रु0 का चालान किया गया है-एसीपी साहिबाबाद pic.twitter.com/z0byqdvAt7— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) January 22, 2023

Social media users are lauding the police department for their prompt way of handling the situation. A user wrote, “Good decision.”

One more defended the cop’s initiative, “People are going crazy due to social media. Just to seek attention, many end up breaking the law. But when the law takes its course they began to question the decision.”

सोशल मीडिया के चक्कर मे लोग पागल हुए जा रहे है। अपने आप को सबसे आगे दिखाना है। चाहे उसके लिए कानून ही क्यों ना तोड़ना पड़े।ओर फिर जब कानून अपना काम करता है। तब कहते फिरते है। मनमानी हो रही है।— ASHISH (@AshishTyagi22) January 22, 2023

Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail enjoys a social media following of over six lakh people on Instagram.

