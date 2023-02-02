Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback to the big screens with ‘Pathaan’ caused a stir across the nation, and his brand as one of the country’s biggest superstars was cemented once more. The film saw an unprecedented welcome from fans, with people dancing inside theatres, fans taking out ‘band baaja’ with posters mounted on a horse carriage and even travelling across countries.

Since its January 25 release, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded Rs 224.6 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stand at Rs 307.25 crore (Hindi - Rs 296.50 crore, dubbed - Rs 10.75 crore).

SRK is an emotion for many fans and they don’t take any slights lightly. An influencer roasted fans who have been celebrating the mega success of ‘Pathaan’ and the backlash was- predictably- pretty strong. To make matters worse, the influencer used multiple hashtags involving ‘Pathaan’ and Shah Rukh Khan while sharing her video on Twitter.

In her defence, though, she made it clear that it was a joke and that she is an SRK fan herself. Though some people found it funny, most didn’t.

Aur video mat banao ..Cowfunding karke hum log 1-2cr aapko de denge please pic.twitter.com/tRw4RgkubN— Ivaan ❤️ (@lyfis_memories) February 1, 2023

Log Messi world cup jeetne se kyun Khush hote hai? Log Virat Kohli comeback karne se kyu Khush hote hai?Iska jawab do.. Answer mil jayega— Abhishek Nath (@Abhishe67544741) February 1, 2023

Vo to thk hh per tune khud ne srk goat hastag laga rakha h bhen— Rahul (@Rahultranic) February 1, 2023

Khush tho main aapka video dekh ke bhi ho raha hoon— సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) January 31, 2023

SRK, for his part, said during a press conference that his motive behind making films is love and the prospect of getting love in return. He stressed that his audience’s love means a great deal more to him than box office numbers. “We have to keep our culture, our old stories, all that has seeped into this country- our beautiful country which is India- we have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways and when we tell them in those different ways, there is no way that we are deriding anybody. We’re just trying to speak the language of youngsters which has changed."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here