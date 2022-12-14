Inland Taipan, the World’s Deadliest Snake, Can Kill Over 100 People in a Single Bite

Snakes are known to be one of the most dangerous species of all. Humans usually fear the sight of any snake, be it venomous or not. Then imagine, what would it be like to witness the deadliest of this ‘dangerous’ species. Considered the world’s most venomous snake, Inland Taipan can kill over 100 people with its single bite. The good news is that this snake is reclusive, docile, and unlikely to get aggressive with humans without cause.

Also called Fierce Snake, the Inland Taipan is found in Australia but is rarely spotted during the day. According to the Australian Museum, the snake is most active during the early hours of the day and can be found foraging near the deep soil rocks before going back to its shelter. Moreover, the Inland Taipan is most commonly found in the wild and those visiting the forest early in the morning may get to spot it due to its rare appearance.

It’s a medium to large snake with a deep, rectangular-shaped head. The snake’s dorsal colour varies from pale fawn to yellowish-brown with its head being several shades darker than the body. It has large eyes with a dark iris and round pupils.

The School of Chemistry, University of Bristol, ranked Inland Taipan at the top of its list of top 10 deadly snakes. The snake is known to have the deadliest venom based on the median lethal dose or LD50. The LD50 scale of poisonousness determines the ability of the venom to cause damage to other living beings. “This has the most toxic venom of any snake,” they stated. “Maximum yield recorded (for one bite) is 110mg. That would probably be enough to kill over 100 people or 250,000 mice,” reported the website.

As the single bite of Inland Taipan can take out 100 grown humans, it is known to cause organ failure, convulsions, and paralysis until death occurs.

