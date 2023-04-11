Inside Coober Pedy, Australia's Underground Town Of 2,500 People With Movie Theatre And Malls

There are innumerable cities in the world famous for their unique traits. Some places are located in the mountains, while there are developments that have settlements in the ocean. One such town is Coober Pedy, a remote small town that is known for its underground habitat. The town is a real-life Paatalok (underground world), as most people live underneath the ground. The town is referred to as the opal capital of the world, as it has been the world’s largest source of opal.

People who began mining in the area learned about the production of opal and eventually started living here in the mines. Later, this became a permanent address for the people who worked there and have been living underground for almost 100 years. The town is completely underground and is home to around 2,500 residents. The place not only has houses but also shops, bookstores, malls, a church and even hotels, all of them underneath the ground.

The houses here are well furnished and have all the modern amenities like internet, water and electricity. The town has a drive-in movie theatre along with a golf course but no grass. Signs have been put up all around the town warning visitors not to fall in many of the unmarked holes. The only difference between normal homes and the ones in Coober Pedy is that these homes have no access to sunlight.

The whole area in Coober Pedy is a desert with temperatures rising quite high. The place lacks trees and clouds, so survival is difficult above ground. It also lacks rainfall to provide relief from the harsh sun. This has forced the people to live underground and start a livelihood of their own.

The place is open to tourists as well but is accessible only through a small airstrip, by coach tour or private car, and through a small railway line.

