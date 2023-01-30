Industrialist Anand Mahindra is well-known for stories that highlight extraordinarily talented people. His most recent tweet is no exception. Anand Mahindra presented the remarkable story of a girl who conquered the sea with her sailing prowess on a global stage. Sailor Preethi Kongara won gold at the Asian Games selection trials. The business tycoon was so moved by her story that he applauded the athlete on Twitter.

The Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra tweeted that he would want to meet her and learn from her how to sail. “This is truly a ‘Rise’ story. I’m overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of Naandi India & Nanhi Kali for supporting her. And of Suheim Sheikh for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I’d love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me!” Mahindra wrote.

This is truly a ‘Rise’ story. I’m overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of @naandi_india & @NanhiKali for supporting her. And of @suheim for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I’d love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me! https://t.co/QevwbTV3Tk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2023

Manoj Kumar, CEO of the Naandi Foundation, first posted about Preethi.

Manoj Kumar wrote an account of how, in 2016, young Preethi was chosen from the Nanhi Kali initiative to receive sailing training. Mahindra began the Nanhi Kali programme in 1996 to educate disadvantaged girls.

A part of the original tweet read, “This is one of the most inspiring stories I have read in recent times. What are the chances that a grade 8 girl in a government school living in a low-income community in Hyderabad who never put foot in a water body… to be Captain of India’s Sailing Team?”

Preethi Kongara now holds the top spot in India for the Olympic Mixed Double 470 Class boat, proving that sports fight poverty and encourage diversity and inclusivity. She was praised by many for her exceptional talent in such a challenging sport.

One user commented, “Great Success Story.”

Great Success Story— Rajeev Nair (@nair_n94971768) January 30, 2023

Another user wrote, “Wawa .. u right sports is poverty breaker.. good to see this news Thank you.”

Wawa .. u right sports is poverty breaker.. good to see this news Thank you— ajay jakhar (@AJAYJAKHARR) January 29, 2023

“Such a noble gesture and so much humility,” another user commented.

Such a noble gesture and so much humility.— Madhu Sharma (@madhumisra) January 29, 2023

Preethi Kongara bagged a gold medal with three points in the Asian Games sailing trials in Bombay Harbour in November last year. She won gold in the senior division of the Olympic 470 mixed class of boat.

