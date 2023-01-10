Inspiring or Concerning? Video of Construction Worker Toiling on High-rise Sans Safety Gear Sparks Debate

Workers on risky construction sites in India are often spotted not using safety equipment such as helmets, nets, gloves, harnesses, goggles, and jackets. In many cases, they are not provided with them. These safety measures are essential for protecting workers from occupational injuries that, in certain situations, may be fatal. A recent viral video unequivocally demonstrates that site safety and security are not regular practices in India. Social media users are polarised over a video that was shared on Twitter and shows a man working at a building that is still under construction without the support of any safety gear.

He needs appreciation and all praise… pic.twitter.com/fVcUqsJFIC— Dr Showkat Shah (@shahshowkat07) January 8, 2023

Using the caption, “He needs appreciation and all praise,” a user posted the video on Twitter. People on social media, on the other hand, expressed a contrary opinion and emphasised the challenging situations in which the man seemed to work to make a livelihood. The man is visible sitting atop what looks like the end of a long piece of scaffolding protruding from a building that is a few floors high.

The video has had over 4 lakh 36 thousand views since it was posted two days ago, and individuals have left numerous comments on it. Many Twitter users stated that the man should have a safety harness and that the contractor ought to be arrested for putting the man’s life in jeopardy.

Replying to the Twitter video, one user commented, “He needs insurance facilities and safety net more than appreciation.”

He needs insurance facilities and safety net more than appreciation. https://t.co/23Hug8IQiW— Varshney Vardhan (@VarshneyVardhan) January 10, 2023

Another user wrote, “Absolutely not. This is nothing less than a crime. He deserve safety gear, better logistics and insurance. Stop fantasizing such non sense.”

Absolutely not. This is nothing less than a crime. He deserve safety gear, better logistics and insurance. Stop fantasizing such non sense. https://t.co/Ip1VUCFgNM— Subrat Saurabh (@subratsaurabh) January 9, 2023

“And the builder/contractor needs to be put behind bars. Putting the poor guys lives in danger without proper PPE and Safety harness is cruel!!” said another.

And the builder / contractor needs to be put behind bars.Putting the poor guys life in danger without proper PPE and Safety harness is cruel!! — Juzer Madarwala (@juzerm) January 8, 2023

According to the British Safety Council (India), 2016 research by the National Institute of Technology Surat and IIT Delhi projected that 48,000 people die in work-related accidents in India each year, with at least 11,614 of those deaths occurring in the construction industry.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here