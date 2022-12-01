Instagram Influencer Kicks Dog For Reel, Posts Video of 'Good Deeds' After Outrage

Instagram influencer Kajal Kiran is under fire after kicking a stray dog while filming a Reel. Kajal, who has 1,21,000 odd followers on Instagram, caused uproar on social media platforms after a viral video showed her kicking the dog and laughing. Animal lovers reported the Instagram video and mailed complaints to authorities. Vidit Sharma, founder of a trust called ‘Save a Stray’, tweeted, “How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls… If you cant love them dont hurt them."

Tarana Singh, an activist, wrote, “What a horrible “IN(HuMaN)"… Will we stoop so LOW for Self Aggrandisement & Likes/ Followers? What are we teaching the youth& children? [sic]"

How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless soulsIf you cant love them dont hurt them #AnimalAbuse#DogsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/8HaC2zD7Ea — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) November 30, 2022

Following the backlash, Kajal deleted the video and apologised, claiming she is an animal-lover. “Hi Guys, I am sorry for my cruel act, this was a heat of moment. I regret my actions and didn’t realize the gravity at that point of time. I vow to not harm any animals, [sic]" she wrote in the caption. An NGO called Animal Hope and Wellness commented, “That wasn’t funny, it was disgusting. I guess it amusing was to you and the people around you, but not to many of us. You showed your “true colors” and so don’t pretend now to be someone you’re not. Make sure you’re not around any animals from now on, they will be much better off."

Kajal went on to apologise again and posted a video showing her feeding biscuits to stray dogs. She reiterated that she is an animal lover and claimed that this video was an old one and that she had not shot it after getting backlash for the video where she kicked the dog.

She uploaded another video claiming that it would be how she would be remembered after she is “gone". She claimed she has done good (for others) all her life and that people were bent on focusing on her “one mistake". The video showed her giving drinking water to a stray dog and helping people asking alms on streets, specially-abled individuals, children, or those otherwise seeming to be in financial distress.

The videos were criticised by many who found them disingenuous and done for the camera.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here