Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pairing in ‘Pathaan’ has received much love from fans and it plays no small role in the success of the film. After all, the duo (as well as John Abraham) is responsible for driving much of the plot of the thriller. ‘Besharam Rang’ found itself in the midst of controversy after its release and there were boycott calls against it, but both Deepika and the song emerged unscathed.

From Rubina’s stunts, the action-hero look, to her chemistry with Pathaan, Deepika has received accolade on all quarters. An Instagram influencer, Sonalika Puri, recently made a video mimicking Deepika in ‘Pathaan’ and the reaction has been mixed. While some thought she nailed Deepika’s dialogue-delivery and expressions, others found it off the mark.

“Is it just me or did she not do it right? Neither the voice matched, nor the intonation, nor the pronunciation," one Instagram user commented. “I have not even watched Pathan yet, but I can already hear this in Deepika’s voice," said another user. “Just got back home after watching Pathan! This is so accurate!" Another comment reads. “Sorry bt No one in this world can match her , not even a little bit ! [sic]" One user said.

‘Pathaan’ has been all the rage on social media and fans have pulled out all the stops in celebrating its success. The movie marks Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback to the big screen after four whole years, after all.

Recently, another influencer’s content on ‘Pathaan’ did not go smoothly. SRK is an emotion for many fans and they don’t take any slights lightly. The influencer in question roasted fans who have been celebrating the mega success of ‘Pathaan’ and the backlash was- predictably- pretty strong. To make matters worse, the influencer used multiple hashtags involving ‘Pathaan’ and Shah Rukh Khan while sharing her video on Twitter.

In her defence, though, she made it clear that it was a joke and that she is an SRK fan herself. Though some people found it funny, most didn’t and her video was shut down by people.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here