Home » BUZZ » Instagram Influencer Posted Video of Wild 'Fight' With Wife and No One Saw the End Coming
2-MIN READ

Instagram Influencer Posted Video of Wild 'Fight' With Wife and No One Saw the End Coming

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The ending yo Instagram influencer Gaurav's video comes out of nowhere. (Credits: Instagram/@gauravmotivegroom)

Gaurav, an Instagram influencer, staged a wild fight with his wife only to very generously teach people the pronunciation of 'divorce'. You read that right.

If the “they had us in the first half, not gonna lie" meme was a video, it would be this. Gaurav, a content creator who posts English tutorial videos on Instagram, came up with a rather shockingly creative way of teaching people the pronunciation of the word “divorce". If you thought Christopher Nolan films kept you guessing till the last second, wait till you watch Gaurav’s video. It starts off with a passionate fight breaking out between him and his wife, with their daughter standing in the background watching it all.

When his wife angrily tells him to get divorced from her, their daughter vehemently protests. Just when you start to think you have been, for some inexplicable reason, made privy to a crucial family discussion, Gaurav faces the camera and reveals what it had all been leading upto: the pronunciation of the word “divorce". As they all smile, you realise with a sigh of relief that it had all fortunately been a bit.

Pronunciation is no child’s play. For instance, the pronunciation confusion in Bengali names is a sprawling saga that has had many casualties. The A’s are O’s and the O’s are A’s, except when they aren’t. The same phonetical rules won’t work on ‘Anindya’ and ‘Partha’, ‘Amrita’ and ‘Haldar’. The one governing rule here is that there is no rule. It’s just vibes. Recently, a video went viral on Instagram, showing exactly how the confusion happens. The skit shows an interviewer speaking to several Bengali candidates, repeatedly getting the pronunciations of their names wrong, with the interviewees all feeling hilariously affronted.

