Instagram Influencer Posted Video of Wild 'Fight' With Wife and No One Saw the End Coming

If the “they had us in the first half, not gonna lie" meme was a video, it would be this. Gaurav, a content creator who posts English tutorial videos on Instagram, came up with a rather shockingly creative way of teaching people the pronunciation of the word “divorce". If you thought Christopher Nolan films kept you guessing till the last second, wait till you watch Gaurav’s video. It starts off with a passionate fight breaking out between him and his wife, with their daughter standing in the background watching it all.

When his wife angrily tells him to get divorced from her, their daughter vehemently protests. Just when you start to think you have been, for some inexplicable reason, made privy to a crucial family discussion, Gaurav faces the camera and reveals what it had all been leading upto: the pronunciation of the word “divorce". As they all smile, you realise with a sigh of relief that it had all fortunately been a bit.

You’ll never be able to guess how this video ends. pic.twitter.com/RWdxYQ26SG— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 28, 2022

Ye to modern day Nolan he. End tak suspense and twist— Puneet (@Puneetgulati) December 28, 2022

This has a better twist than Abbas-Mustan films and that’s saying something https://t.co/AOff2g5QIx— Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) December 29, 2022

Nah man they did all that just to showcase right pronunciation ffs https://t.co/QDFOisSoyx— Wasiq (@d35tr0yer) December 29, 2022

Pronunciation is no child’s play. For instance, the pronunciation confusion in Bengali names is a sprawling saga that has had many casualties. The A’s are O’s and the O’s are A’s, except when they aren’t. The same phonetical rules won’t work on ‘Anindya’ and ‘Partha’, ‘Amrita’ and ‘Haldar’. The one governing rule here is that there is no rule. It’s just vibes. Recently, a video went viral on Instagram, showing exactly how the confusion happens. The skit shows an interviewer speaking to several Bengali candidates, repeatedly getting the pronunciations of their names wrong, with the interviewees all feeling hilariously affronted.

