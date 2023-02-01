Internet Agrees With Woman Who Points Out Prince William Putting His Finger in Meghan's Face is Not 'Talked Enough'

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has drawn in a variety of opinions from social media users, some complimentary and others, not so much. While many appreciated Harry “standing up to" the British royal family, others trolled him for “oversharing" some details, including one anecdote about his frostbitten penis. Twitter user Farah made one such observation and took to the micro-blogging site to share it. “Prince William putting his hands and finger in Meghan Markle’s face with aggressive energy is not being talked about enough," she wrote.

This comes after Prince Harry’s new memoir revealed that Price William angrily pointed his finger in Meghan’s face during a tense gathering that also involved their respective spouses. Here is the tweet:

Prince William putting his hands and finger in Meghan Markle face with aggressive energy is not being talked about enough ‍♀️.— FaRah (@JaJaFaRah1) January 30, 2023

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with 547K views. “I think Willy’s aggression against Meghan has the same roots as Piers Morgan’s. They both wanted to destroy her because they despise their own attraction to her," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I may have a different take on the whole thing. I’m imagining growing up in a highly dysfunctional family, very cold, very unemotional. They ship em off to boarding schools. They lose the only warm parent very young. Where would William learn to do the warm, loving thing?"

Here are a few responses:

If this wasn’t true “the palace” would deny it! https://t.co/qAvCSZVG8n— Ilovelouchie (@Ilovelouchie) January 31, 2023

It isn’t. I assume some folks think it’s typical aggressive behavior from him. BUT remember Louis doing same to Kate when he was acting out. The Squaddies has suspicions of where that was coming from. Well confirmed! https://t.co/jfmFiO3BOj— PurpleLight DIVA Thornback (@PurpleLights22) January 31, 2023

There is SO much to talk about & that is definitely one big revelation! #PrinceWilliam no doubt has an anger problem & it stems from not having a voice about anything in his life.— Laurie Anne (@LaurieAnne1111) January 31, 2023

We saw Louis imitating him.— MissBev (@TheRealMissBev1) January 30, 2023

Earlier, Twitter user Rebecca Makkai happened to flip through the pages at an airport bookstore, and the ending of the memoir shared by her is now getting trolled by some authors on Twitter. “Just flipped through SPARE in the airport bookstore, and this is how it ends. Ghost writer: So, has anything symbolic happened to you? Harry: I dunno, one time I found this bird… Ghost writer: [licks pen] ITS LEGS FELT LIKE EYELASHES, ITS WINGS LIKE FLOWER PETALS," Makkai wrote in her tweet.

““Bestir, my friends!” is how I’ll be waking my kids up for school from now on," wrote one person. “Oh, I get it. He’s the fishing net. No, wait. He’s the eyelashes?" another joked. “Pleb birds just get going. Royal birds, alas, must bestir :)" reads one tweet.

