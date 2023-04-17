Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Man’s Adorable Home Replicas

While DIY candles and homemade jams are great gifting ideas, there is something new in the town. It is all thanks to comedy writer Jesse McLaren who has taken gift-giving to a whole new level with his adorable snow globes. The comedy writer has been crafting these mini winter wonderlands for friends and family, and now the internet can’t get enough of them. In a recent tweet, McLaren proudly shared his unusual hobby, posting photos of his snow globe creations that perfectly replicated the homes of his loved ones. Social media users were quick to express their awe and admiration, with many calling the tiny snow globes “the cutest thing ever." In his tweet alongside the snaps of the snow globes, Jesse wrote, “My most unhinged hobby is making snow globes of people’s homes as and giving it to them as a gift.”

My most unhinged hobby is making snow globes of people's homes as and giving it to them as a gift. pic.twitter.com/7ElIUEAkms— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 16, 2023

Twitter users could not get enough of Jesse McLaren’s talent. Most people wanted a snow globe of their own and some were even willing to pay the comedy writer for one. Others remarked that it sounded like a good small business idea. “There’s probably a decent small business in this, depending on how many hours of labour are involved to do one,” wrote a user.

There’s probably a decent small business in this, depending on how many hours of labor are involved to do one.— Steve Matthews (@SteveMatthews12) April 16, 2023

A tweet read, “One of the snow globes should have someone standing outside peeking through the windows.”

One of the snow globes should have someone standing outside peeking through the windows— Thomas Maxwell (@tomaxwell) April 16, 2023

“Wow, now this is an especially insane hobby that I am 100 per cent on board with,” another user tweeted.

wow now this is an especially insane hobby that i am 100% on board with— karyn spencer (@KarynSpencer) April 16, 2023

Talking about personal hobbies, a man from Japan named Neruno Daisuki had caught everyone’ attention with his idea. His hobby involved collecting pebbles and other objects that get stuck in the soles of his shoes. When walking, small pebbles can often get caught in the small spaces and crevices in the sole of a shoe, but most people pay little attention to them and simply brush them off without a second thought. However, Daisuki has been collecting these pebbles and other objects for over a year, including small shards of glass that become stuck on his shoe soles. His collection now includes 179 pebbles, 32 pieces of glass, and even a nut that got trapped in his shoe sole. He proudly shared his unusual collection on Twitter for all to see.

According to Neruno, he started collecting pebbles stuck in his shoe soles as a way to pass the time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

