Internet Compares Rishi Sunak's Convoy With Jogging Cops To Kim Jong-Un's Motorcade

A video of an unusual convoy escorting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak back to Downing Street has sparked a debate online. During a planned protest in Parliament Square, a group of 10 police officers on bicycles, followed by around 20 jogging colleagues and police motorbike riders, escorted four blacked-out Range Rovers, a people carrier, and a Met Police vehicle. While high-profile individuals often have security escorts, the unusual display drew attention and sparked a debate online, with some finding it amusing and others concerned about the safety implications of having officers run alongside moving vehicles.

According to Daily Mail, Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley acknowledged that his officers used “unusual tactics" to escort Rishi Sunak. The incident drew comparisons to the security measures implemented for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The video shows police officers jogging alongside the convoy as it passes Sunak’s car. Social media users have compared it to Kim Jong-Un’s motorcade, often seen with military personnel running alongside the vehicles.

Rishi Sunak's Benny Hill Police escort. pic.twitter.com/JxE1DlUBxP— David Kurten (@davidkurten) April 24, 2023

Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley was questioned about the incident in front of the Home Affairs Committee, where he explained that the convoy resulted from “two conflicting pressures" - the planned protest and the Prime Minister’s urgent business in his office.

The video has undoubtedly caught the attention of the internet and has become a trending topic in the UK. The unusual sight has led to a wave of comments on social media, with some praising the officers for their fitness levels and others criticising the display as unnecessary and potentially unsafe.

The video has led to a debate about the use of police resources and the appropriate measures needed for high-profile individuals’ security. “Every time this pops up I feel its time to abandon this society and go and live in the woods,” tweeted a user.

Everytime this pops up i feel its time to abandon this society and go and live in the woods.— 🇬🇧Howard Klein (@rabbitsontherun) April 25, 2023

Another comment read, “North Korea style.” The user also shared a clip of Kim Jong-un’s convey.

“I hope someone stirs the Cabinet pot and highlights this to Suella as an outlandish and publicly mocked use of public funds and incredibly poor use of police resourcing,” said a person.

I hope someone stirs the Cabinet pot and highlights this to Suella as an outlandish & publicly mocked use of public funds & incredibly poor use of police resourcing.— the_grumpy_carebear (@carebear_the) April 24, 2023

The incident occurred on Sunday when there were road closures for the London Marathon and Extinction Rebellion protesters were out in force as part of a four-day demonstration.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here