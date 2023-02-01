Fictional movies only make an attempt to depict real life but the truth is often far away from it. Cinematic stories tend to shorten huge stories within a limited time frame and sometimes for the outcome, makers have to inculcate several unexplained elements. At times, there are unrealistic roles which are not praised so much by the audience. Also, there have been instances when female actors are reduced to small roles that just revolve around male actors. Catering to the same, Twitter user Aavishkar asked people: “What’s the WORST role given to any female lead in Indian film, and you were shocked how could she accept that role?"

While many thought it was Alia Bhatt in RRR, there were also people who said it was definitely Salman Khan in the movie Jaaneman. Have a look at the responses:

Actress of Pushpa !— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) January 31, 2023

Indian films? Then all south films starring A listers! I will name them, Sarileru, Beast, Varisu, Bigil, Sarkar, all Mahesh films, VVR, baap re sab south filmein hota hai— (@ReviewzFilmy) January 31, 2023

Almost every female role in the mass or commerical cinema where they appear just for glamour,few romantic scenes and few more of the songs..Kiara in Kabir SinghVaani in WarRashmika in PushpaSrinidhi in KGF franchise etc etc etc— movieman (@movieman777) January 31, 2023

Alia in brahmastra apart from her looks and all ayan did her dirty— ☆PATHAAN☆ srkian (@Iampathaan1) January 31, 2023

Sridevi in Bhagwan Dada. There are many more but we can settle with this one. The film marks her only association with Hrithik Roshan who was the child artist.— Sridevian (@Sridevian4ever) February 1, 2023

Their is so many. . Specailly in South indian films..— (FAN) (@i_AmSRKain) January 31, 2023

Earlier, in a viral Twitter thread, users were seen candidly discussing these unrealistic elements in famous movies, from Pathaan to RRR and Fast And Furious. Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Pathaan wasn’t off the radar of Bollywood buffs. One of them highlighted, “John Abraham pulling the rope connecting two helicopters as easily as a kite string." A few raised finger at the entire climax scene of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. One of them wrote, “RRR full climax scene starting from jailbreak."

A user can’t seem to count the barrage of unrealistic scenes in the Fast and Furious franchise, with “car scene from Fast and Furious 9, Hobbs and Shaw Helicopter scene” to name a few on the list. “I don’t even remember at this point," the user concluded.

