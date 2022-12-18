Internet Remembers Teenager Who Tweeted From Her Smart Fridge As Musk Brings a New Change

Ever since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the social media platform has undergone a series of changes. In what comes as a new change, the microblogging platform will no longer show the device a tweet was posted from. “Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)," a Twitter handle called ‘Pubity’ said in a post, which was later retweeted by Musk. As this new change swept the social media platform, tweeple became nostalgic and remembered a teenager who went viral for claiming she had used her family’s smart fridge to reach thousands of her Twitter followers.

The Ariana Grande fan who calls herself “Dorothy” tweeted that her mother had confiscated her phone but she had found a number of innovative ways around the ban. These, she claimed in a series of tweets, included a handheld Nintendo device, a Wii U gaming console and her family’s LG smart refrigerator. And now, Twitter people are on a spree to post her tweets all across the social media platform.

“Twitter has officially removed the feature that tells you what device a tweet was sent from and I just wanna say Dorothy we will never forget you," wrote a Twitter user.

twitter has officially removed the feature that tells you what device a tweet was sent from and i just wanna say say dorothy we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/RjUMIi7tbl— matt (@mattxiv) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter Chief also dropped hints that a Twitter payment processing system is in progress, referring to a system that would rival PayPal. For those who don’t know PayPal is one of the companies that he co-founded. He made it even more firm when he responded on a Tweet from Twitter handle Doge Designer stating, “The man who reinvented the payment system back in 1999 is all set to do it again." Responding to this, Musk wrote, “It’s gonna be great."

Musk also has previous experience in payment which dates back to his founding of X.com. This happens to be an early iteration of the digital payment systems.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here