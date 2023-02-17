CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Internet Shocked To See Deer Crashing A Classroom Window In Viral Clip
2-MIN READ

Internet Shocked To See Deer Crashing A Classroom Window In Viral Clip

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 10:38 IST

Delhi, India

The deer also roamed around the classroom. (Image: Facebook/Evergreen Elementary School)

The deer also roamed around the classroom. (Image: Facebook/Evergreen Elementary School)

Footage shared by Evergreen Elementary School shows the deer walking around the classroom in agitation.

An elementary school in the United States witnessed a deer crashing through one of its windows. Evergreen Elementary School shared the security camera footage on its Facebook page, showing the internet just how the entire incident went down. The creature was seen crashing through the window at such a speed that it was almost impossible to see it at first. For a while, it stayed off-camera. Then it reappeared, walking around the classroom in agitation. “Oh deer! Yes, that’s what we said when we arrived at school this morning! We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the great things that were going on in our school,” the school shared in the caption. They also shared that the deer decided to hang around for a little while before leaving on its own. It did struggle for a few minutes to learn how to walk on our waxed floors. The deer was not injured either.

People on the internet were shocked by the clip. A Facebook user wrote, “Whose classroom was it? Since Evergreen City School, became Evergreen Elementary school in 2002 I have never known anything to happen like this! Yes, there have been a few snakes entering the building, but this just takes the cake! OMG!” Another comment read, “Bambi find your momma.”

“Oh this really precious,” wrote another user.

Deers have been pretty popular on social media these days. Recently, in a clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda, a deer was seen outsmarting a hunter. The clip showed the deer standing at a distance with a hunter pointing his gun at it. The deer, too, seemed to have recognized the danger it was in. Instead of running away, this deer did something unusual. It approached the hunter and looked him straight in the eye. The hunter slowly lowered his gun and instead settled for petting the creature. Before the clip ended, it seemed the hunter had abandoned the plans of catching the deer now casually getting petted by him.

The internet pointed out that if people look closely, they can spot two deer in the clip. The common assumption was that perhaps the deer that approached the hunter was a mother trying to save her child. She chose to sacrifice herself in order to protect her child.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. animal videos
  2. deer
  3. United states
  4. Viral videos
first published:February 17, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 10:38 IST
Read More