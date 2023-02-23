Only introverts can understand what it takes to stow innumerable thoughts and feelings in their hearts and never be able to throw them out completely! That is when it becomes difficult for them to confront anyone who’s been troubling or affecting them in any way. Recently, an introverted British woman came out to discuss how she was fed up with her office travel buddy who shared the same route and kept talking to her all the way. That made her turn to the internet and sought suggestions on how to get rid of his company.

Taking to Twitter, a user took a screengrab of the Redditor asking for solutions and wrote, “The British Problems subreddit is usually absolutely dire but this one is utterly pitch perfect and I’ve never felt more sorry for someone.” The lady described how she would use her 45 minutes of travel to watch Netflix or listen to music before beginning her day at the office. She would also need time to ‘decompress from the work day’ on her way back home. However, her peaceful ride was disrupted by a new man who joined her office and looked forward to being her travel buddy because they shared identical commutes.

The British Problems subreddit is usually absolutely dire but this one is utterly pitch perfect and I’ve never felt more sorry for someone. pic.twitter.com/Mi7FTudtNF— Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) February 22, 2023

Well, the problem was that she found him an extrovert who’d love to chat with her for the whole journey. And she was right! “I’m sure some are waiting for an update on what happened at finish time today. I rushed out of the office on the dot of 5 pm, walked to the station so fast that I gave myself shin splints, and somehow he CAUGHT UP WITH ME?!?! My worst fears are confirmed - he wants us to be travel pals. Send help," she wrote on Reddit.

Soon, people started dropping solutions for her as one of them suggested, “Three things: Headphones, a laptop, and a VERY URGENT DEADLINE OF SOME SORT for work”. “Or… you could just be an adult and say that you don’t want to do that, in the politest way possible,” commented the other. The third user had more funny advice and wrote, “1) Move house, or 2) Resign…These are the only possible options.”

Three things: Headphones, a laptop and a VERY URGENT DEADLINE OF SOME SORT for work.— Victoria Scott (@Toryscott) February 22, 2023

Or… you could just be an adult and say that you don’t want to do that, in the politest way possible pic.twitter.com/U1MDGtDUgh— Jim Jong-Un 👐🏽 (@Noontangclan) February 22, 2023

Oh GOD. I’m not even an introvert and this gives me chills. She has to front this up and just tell him.— Hannah Fearn (@hannahfearn) February 22, 2023

1) Move house, or2) ResignThese are the only possible options. — Derek Bond (@derekbond) February 22, 2023

She’s gotta tell them.Introverts find people to be energy vampires. Extroverts charge up through interaction with people. It is nothing to be ashamed of. Wishing her peace. — Tamara Bumpdeeay (@moiness) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, some had their own such experiences to share which made them relate to the British woman in all senses.

