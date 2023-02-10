'Invest Kitna Karoge?' Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up Gives Daughter Her 'Favourite Matrimonial Story'

Seeking a life partner through a matrimonial site has become a relevant option in the modern world. However, finding an appropriate partner online can sometimes lead to certain goof ups and this one will sure make you laugh. Twitter user Harsha Raj shares how her dad’s funny mistake gave her the most ‘favorite matrimonial story’ and netizens agree. She explained how her mother would get on her father’s case to get her married, do something and so one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. “He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all excited," she wrote.

She further mentioned, “One uncle type guy came home my father invited him inside offered him tea. That man was stumped, he had the tea he was awkward my dad was awkward finally the guy asked my dad aap kitna invest karoge..dad was totally baffled."

The reason now will leave you in complete splits. This happened because her dad had heard Allianz as alliance. The man in the house was from Bajaj. Have a look at the viral thread:

“OMG!!! Talk about mistaken identities!! Yikes! Applause for your Dad’s enthusiasm though! That was really a commendable effort!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “If you understand Tamizh, you should check out a movie called Kandukonden Kandukonden. There is a nice sequence about an identity confusion involving an alliance. Your anecdote reminded me of that story."

