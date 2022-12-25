Iowa Sports Reporter’s Indifferent Reactions on Covering Blizzard Goes Viral

A sports reporter in Iowa, United States, who was asked to report during last week’s frigid storm, made sure viewers at home knew how dissatisfied he was with his new assignment. The reporter’s funny reaction is now going viral on social media.

Mark Woodley, a sports anchor and reporter at NBC-affiliate KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa, was recently asked to cover the blizzard earlier this week instead of his regular beat. The reporter complied, but his expression of displeasure while covering the stormy weather has caught the attention of all on social media.

A video clip shared by Woodley on Twitter has garnered nearly 27 million views and two lakh likes. Sharing the video clip, Woodley tweeted, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show”.

In the video, when Woodley was asked how he was feeling, he replied, “The same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question." It was obvious that he wasn’t happy with his new assignment.

“I normally do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same,” Woodley said while reporting.

He further said, “I’ve got good news and bad news, the good news is I can still feel my face right now, the bad news is I wish I couldn’t. Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me."

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

The video is going viral on Twitter while it has also stirred a debate on the role of sports reporters. While many users empathised with the sports reporter others also highlighted how sports reporters are deft in covering other subjects.

