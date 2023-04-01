IPL 2023: Arijit Singh Touches Dhoni's Feet During Opening Ceremony, Wins Respect

IPL 2023 just got underway and cricket buffs have their dose of entertainment set for the month. It was off to an eventful start with Gujarat Titans smashing a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Couple that with the MS Dhoni hype and the Bhojpuri commentary memes, and IPL season has started delivering already.

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was a lavish affair featuring Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana. Cameras captured a wholesome moment between Arijit and Dhoni and Twitter has been left emotional. Arijit was seen touching Dhoni’s feet as a gesture of respect during the opening ceremony.

Arijit is known to be a down to earth individual who tends to avoid the usual fanfare that accompanies celebrities. His humble gesture towards everyone’s favourite Thala has won him some additional respect on social media. “Arijit Singh is a legend himself but he is so simple, sober and down to earth. I haven’t seen simplicity like him in Bollywood. Legend respecting legend," one Twitter user wrote.

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Arijit singh is one of the most down to earth celebrities in india— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 31, 2023

This man is Gem.Keeping dhoni contribution aside,It was greatness of arijit singh who showed such a great gesture.Simplicity at its peak pic.twitter.com/dcpuB4jVo5— Anshu singh (@anshuSingh1461) March 31, 2023

Mahi must be feeling yaar itna v old nhi hun. Usdin flying beast Gourav Taneja ji ne Mahi k pair chu k greet kiye thy ek ad shoot main aur aaj Arijit Singh ne. Nothing, but this shows massive respect to a man who has done so much for the country and for his franchise. Love Mahi🇮🇳— Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) March 31, 2023

also when he came , he bowed to MS 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGDdHmkumH— Henil Amin🇮🇳 (@henil_3007) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh is a legend himself but he is so simple, sober and down to earth. I haven't seen simplicity like him in bollywood.Legend respecting legend. — CS Siddarth Agarwal (@sidd1910) March 31, 2023

The Thala hype has been unreal on social media. Another moment went viral when Ravi Shastri hugged Dhoni ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here