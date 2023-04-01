IPL 2023 Bhojpuri Commentary Emerges Unlikely 'Winner' of the Season on Twitter

IPL 2023 is here to cure everyone’s blues for the month and it was off to an eventful start with Gujarat Titans securing a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. The match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was attended by over one lakh fans and was preceded by a stellar opening ceremony featuring Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna. Amid all the fanfare, though, a rather unlikely aspect has stolen the show.

Millions of IPL viewers who tuned in from their homes were in for a hilarious surprise with the Bhojpuri commentary on the match. On Jio Cinema, the IPL matches can be streamed in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

That's how you call an end to a cricket game. Bhojpuri commentary is the winner of this year's IPL.

Bhojpuri commentary is best addition to IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/IKOl7Bv7qm— Anil kumar (@Anilkumar01317) March 31, 2023

IPL is lit on bhojpuri language pic.twitter.com/bKicMy7Mke— ARITRA MANDAL (@aritrakrish05) March 31, 2023

My reaction after Bhojpuri commentary in IPL 2023 on Jio Cinema be like pic.twitter.com/RHeJoj07kH— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) March 31, 2023

IPL Final is scheduled for May end but we already have a winner i.e Bhojpuri commentary. pic.twitter.com/ruWd56Is6m— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) March 31, 2023

Anyone who’s watching IPL on Jio Cinema, put on Bhojpuri commentary you won’t regret pic.twitter.com/0V9mZYixIx— shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) March 31, 2023

Bhojpuri IPL commentary on Jio Cinema is a vibe pic.twitter.com/N5imWuis3u— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 31, 2023

Jio Cinema is the official streaming partner for IPL. Apart from the experts panel spanning across 12 languages, stars of the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, and Suresh Raina have been roped in to offer commentary as well as analysis.

