IPL 2023 Captains Photoshoot Without MI's Rohit Sharma Has Indian Twitter Looking for Answers

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is commencing today (March 31) with an extravagant opening ceremony, followed by an exciting match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This year marks the 16th edition of the highly anticipated T20 cricket extravaganza, featuring ten franchises led by their respective captains, who will compete against each other. As part of the pre-tournament rituals, the captains posed for a photo op with the magnificent IPL trophy, but fans noticed that the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was missing from the picture, causing a stir on social media.

Thus, following his absence from the IPL captains’ photo, cricket fans have taken to Twitter to express their curiosity and amusement. Many fans have shared humourous memes and jokes about the Mumbai Indians skipper’s absence, leading to an entertaining banter between MI supporters and fans of rival teams. Some Mumbai Indians fans have cleverly quipped that the hitman will be seen holding the trophy at the end of the tournament, while other fans have teased that the team has already given up. While the reason behind is still unknown, the playful exchanges on social media have added an element of fun to the build-up of the IPL, creating a lighthearted atmosphere among cricket enthusiasts.

Captains posing with IPL 2023 trophy.Me going to search where is Rohit Sharma..? pic.twitter.com/UKlMlCAgFw — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) March 30, 2023

Is Rohit Sharma ruled out from the captain? #IPL2023 https://t.co/ZkaYg8p6Cv— Damodar Neupane (@tweet_neupane) March 31, 2023

BCCI Source said -“All other captains combined have 5 trophies and Captain Rohit Sharma alone has 5 so it’s not fair to have him in the same frame with other captains so we decided to shoot his photo separately". ( in PTI ) pic.twitter.com/LedT063cQg— Jyran (@Jyran45) March 30, 2023

This is why Rohit sharma is different from others pic.twitter.com/LO4NkQqOUm— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, MI head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that the franchise has allowed Sharma to rest for one or two games during the IPL in order to adapt to different situations. According to reports, he had already planned to sit out a few matches, with Suryakumar Yadav expected to take over the captaincy in his absence. After a disappointing performance in the last season where they finished at the bottom of the points table, losing 10 out of 14 games, it will be interesting to see how the Mumbai-based outfit bounces back and aims for a record-extending sixth title.

