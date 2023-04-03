IPL 2023: CSK Match Day at Chepauk Has Fans Painting Twitter 'Yellow' To Mark Thala's 'Homecoming'

After a long wait, Thala is all set to make his return to Chepauk today as CSK takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the sixth match of IPL 2023. The entire city of Chennai is eagerly awaiting the homecoming of its beloved captain, MS Dhoni, as evidenced by the numerous larger-than-life murals and billboards dedicated to him across the city. The excitement is palpable on the internet as well, with social media platforms abuzz with messages, images, and posts celebrating the occasion. CSK fans, in particular, have taken to Twitter to express their Thala fever, with the team’s return to their ‘home’ ground becoming a festival in its own right.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are at the edge of their seats after witnessing Dhoni’s first public appearance on the field during an intra-squad match since his arrival in March. As Captain Cool gears up to step onto the field in a few hours, one can only imagine the electric atmosphere that will ensue, with the entire MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk, transforming into a sea of yellow as fans paint the stands with their unwavering enthusiasm and presence.

It’s set to be an enthralling spectacle, with fans across the internet eagerly awaiting the team’s grand return to the field after a hiatus of 1426 days, and the magic of the talismanic captain on full display once again.

Chennai is ready to welcome Thala Dhoni! Quite a emotional scene to watch Thala Dhoni once again in Chepauk after a span of 4years. Go well Thala. #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu https://t.co/hAcaFH75BW— Arijit Kumar (@iamark108) April 3, 2023

King of cricket plays in Chepauk today**** https://t.co/EuwuzBE5I3— (@rebelinlove_) April 3, 2023

Chepauk is getting ready for the arrival of Legend MS Dhoni after 1426 days. pic.twitter.com/JELri471Fp— Aditya Zha (@AdityaZha7) April 3, 2023

MS Dhoni will play at Chepauk after 3 years 7 Month & 27 days. Just imagine the Chant of Dhoniiiiiiiii…… Dhoniii#MSDhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/aBYfiKapYc— Asif Laskar (@asifwa_27) April 3, 2023

It’s CSK’s Match day ❤️‍❤️‍MSD Enters the Chepauk after 1426 days pic.twitter.com/czWjr71Psz— Arjun_SSMB ️ (@Arjun_2910) April 3, 2023

However, Thala will be taking to the Chepauk field for the first time without the company of Chinna Thala, Suresh Raina. Also known as Mr. IPL, Raina went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru and later announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. No doubt, fans are nostalgic about his impeccable contributions to CSK over the years and are missing his presence.

CSK Will Be Playing Without Raina For The First Time In Chepauk.Ruturaj Will Be Playing For CSK For The First Time In Chepauk. Totally Missing You Mr IPL .#SureshRaina #RuturajGaikwad #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/JvdhCLmLoG — Cricket Page (@CricketPage3) April 3, 2023

Today #CSK is going to be played in chepauk after 3 seasons. But this is the first time #CSK playing ipl without mr.ipl at chepauk#CSKvsLSG #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/rp2BYPM2Q9— Maheeth (@itsMaheeth) April 3, 2023

CSK gonna play without Raina for the first time in Chepauk and CSK gonna play with Ruturaj for the first time in Chepauk.We have come a long way.. — Shafin️ (@Shafin2104) April 3, 2023

In their IPL 2023 campaign opener, CSK suffered a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the team is determined to bounce back and take down LSG, a team high in confidence after their impressive win in the first match of the tournament.

