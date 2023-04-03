IPL 2023: CSK Has Cool Gift For Chennai Fans, Match Tickets to Double as Metro Passes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans in Chennai are being taken for a (free) ride this IPL season, thanks to the team. CSK has announced a partnership with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide fans free metro rides to watch their matches in the city, as per The News Minute. If you’re in Chennai and want to take the metro to go watch one of CSK’s matches in the city, your IPL ticket will double as your metro ticket.

As per Sportstar, the tickets are QR-coded and according to a Times of India report, they will serve you on your return journey as well. Not just this, the CMRL is set to provide feeder bus services from the metro station to the MA Chidambaram Stadium where the matches will take place. To make it easier for fans to get home after the matches end, the metro timing will also be extended by 90 minutes.

Moreover, the matches will be broadcasted live on large LED screens set up in five metro stations: Nandanam, Vadapalani, Vimco Nagar, Thirumangalam, and Central Metro. The initiative takes off today and you would be charged Rs 10 per hour to watch the matches on these screens. Twitter users, of course, have lauded the move.

This is a wonderful initiative from CSK. Fans can use match tickets and travel by metro at no additional cost. There will be a feeder bus from Govt Estate Metro to the stadium. Metro service extended by 90 mins on match days. Helps save parking issues as well. pic.twitter.com/VSxtGe4ACX— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) April 1, 2023

What a brilliant initiative from @ChennaiIPL wish others followed suit, especially in cities like Hyd, Bangalore and Delhi. Won't say Mumbai as last mile connection is still missing from a metro perspective #ipl #ipl2023 https://t.co/U2OUaKJtxE— Sahil (@Im_SVee) April 3, 2023

Excellent initiative, @ChennaiIPL 👏👏👏All the franchisees can do this in their respective cities and give back to their fans. https://t.co/UAeGO2rnq5 — Narayanan Hariharan (NithyaKarma.com) (@narayananh) April 3, 2023

This is such a great initiative. Please try @SunRisers. This is only going to improve the fan culture and the relationship between fans and the club. https://t.co/nfPQ4mWXIr— Lalit Manaswi (@lalitmanaswi) April 2, 2023

All ten franchises can do this for every mode of public transport in the city.The franchises have a lot of money, and the fans are the reason they have that money. https://t.co/Gz8yTJfBon — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 2, 2023

Fans clearly want other franchises to take notes!

