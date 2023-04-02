IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis' Misquote of RCB Slogan As 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi' Leaves Internet in Stitches

IPL 2023 has kicked off and fans are energised as they cheer on their favorite players and teams. Among them, Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters are eagerly awaiting their team’s season opener against the Mumbai Indians, scheduled for today. Prior to the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis caused a stir by misquoting the team’s slogan at an event, prompting laughter not only from Virat Kohli but also from the entire audience and online spectators.

At a recent media event, Faf du Plessis and former RCB captain Kohli were seated together when the South African cricketer was asked about the team’s goals for the season. In response, du Plessis attempted to recite the RCB fan slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde", which translates to “This year, the cup is ours". However, he inadvertently said “Nahi" instead of “Namde," eliciting laughter from Kohli and everyone else in attendance.

he literally said “ee sala cup nahi" pic.twitter.com/uizeR9wXVW— rea (@reaadubey) April 1, 2023

The video clip quickly went viral on the internet, eliciting humorous responses from fans. While rival fans took the opportunity to poke fun at RCB supporters, with comments like “He spoke the truth!", CSK fans also joined in the fun. Since du Plessis had been associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a decade prior to joining RCB this season, one user joked that he still had “CSK blood", while another suggested that he was an “undercover agent" for his former team. The internet certainly had a moment to relish before the teams’ first match.

Bhai— Yashika Batra (@Abeyaaryashi) April 1, 2023

Still a CSK blood it seems — Naman (@Mr_unknown23_) April 1, 2023

Undercover agent of CSK — PM श्री Ra_Bies 4.80 (@PM_Rabies) April 1, 2023

CSK BLOOD — (@SwaraMSDian) April 1, 2023

Bro knows future— POLICE (@_ITZ_DIVYANSH) April 1, 2023

He choose to speak facts!— Bhavya (@iam_bhavyaa) April 1, 2023

In 2022, du Plessis was signed by RCB and appointed as captain following Virat Kohli’s resignation from the position. The South African cricketer put up a strong showing in the previous season, leading RCB to the playoffs and emerging as the team’s top scorer with 468 runs. Fans are hopeful that he will replicate his success this year and help end the team’s 15-year drought in the lucrative league. RCB is set to kick off its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here