IPL 2023 Memes 'Sweep' Twitter as Countdown to the Biggest T20 Carnival Begins

The much-awaited 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 31, marking the return of the highly popular T20 cricket tournament. With ten franchises vying for the coveted trophy, the anticipation among cricket enthusiasts is at an all-time high, as they eagerly await the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with humourous memes and jokes, adding to the already lively atmosphere surrounding the event. Twitter, in particular, has become a hub of comical banter, as fans gear up for what promises to be another action-packed season of the IPL.

The tournament has, indeed, ignited a memefest, with fans expressing their excitement for their favourite teams and players while predicting who will emerge victorious. The first match will feature MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT), and fans are eagerly counting down the hours until the start of the T20 carnival. In the meantime, the internet has become a platform for cricket enthusiasts to anticipate the tournament with enthusiasm and sarcasm, with memes providing some much-needed relief. Indeed, it’s been a festive-like mood on social media!

Preparations for IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/KA9gawLxcK— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) March 30, 2023

IPL 2023 will start on 31 MarchLe Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/g1ZCbwPoaY — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) March 20, 2023

A Sneak Peek Into IPL 2023 Featuring IPL Players#IPL2023 #IPL pic.twitter.com/szqSJ7ILeT— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 29, 2023

#RCB fan getting ready for IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/FpfgGIw2ba— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) March 29, 2023

IPL 2023 points table prediction pic.twitter.com/GCHvDB1CHk— Ritvik (@kohli_fanatic) March 31, 2023

In the lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, the captains’ photoshoot has become another subject of conversation on social media due to the absence of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Fans noticed that he was missing from the photo op with the IPL trophy, which led to humourous memes and jokes about his absence. This sparked a comic banter between Mumbai Indians supporters and fans of rival teams on social media.

No doubt, such memes and banters on social media have contributed to the buzz and eagerness surrounding the upcoming tournament, increasing the hype and level of entertainment for users.

