IPL 2023: Punjabi Commentary on Fire As Fans Declare it Another 'Hit' of the Season

Since the start of IPL 2023, fans have been going berserk with excitement and there’s no sign of the hype around one of the greatest T20 tournaments dwindling. While the full-packed stadiums attest to the fans’ never-ending love for cricket, there’s something that has captured the attention of online fans this season - the commentary! Following the success of Bhojpuri commentary, Punjabi commentary has now emerged as a massive hit amongst the online community.

For those who have been following the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the comfort of their homes through Jio Cinema, the experience has been nothing short of thrilling. With viewers being able to stream the matches in 12 different languages, that is, English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada; they have been treated to a diverse range of commentary. For many, this has been an entirely new experience, as they have got to hear something other than the standard Hindi commentary.

While Bhojpuri initially emerged as a fan-favourite, the Punjabi commentary has since gained a large following. Punjabi-speaking fans have been particularly drawn to the commentators’ infectious enthusiasm and energy, which have brought an extra level of excitement to the games. No doubt, hearing the action called in their native tongue has only added to their enjoyment of the IPL.

From “Square cut kadte watt" and “Jhaande Jhulaate Dande laahte", the use of localised metaphors by Punjabi commentators has surely sent fans into a frenzy.

But punjabi commentary is pic.twitter.com/E5pfiFxIpM— Prabh (@paul__g18) April 2, 2023

One of the best addition to ipl this year . Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary https://t.co/RgdnEBdCjg— Offside Majority (@GutsyStudss) April 1, 2023

IPL with Punjabi commentary is so ! Jhaande Jhulaate Dande laahte pic.twitter.com/wx8HNAG9Ct— ਸਿੰਘ Aman (@amanmithaa) April 1, 2023

This season of IPL is going great and the Punjabi commentary just made it more incredible for the people of Punjab, hats off to @iSunilTaneja.— Manavdeep Singh (@Manav__01) April 2, 2023

The IPL commentary in Punjabi is highly entertaining. The use of localised metaphors is very funny. Has anybody recorded clips?@JioCinema well done in assembling this team.#CricketTwitter https://t.co/NZGtkYAbRO— Mayank Bangia (@MayankBangia) April 2, 2023

Never knew I needed Punjabi commentary of IPL to jog my memory of all references that are used in a punjabi household so casuallyPure entertainment!!#IPL23— Himanshu (@goyal_him) April 1, 2023

South Indians listening to Punjabi Commentary :#PKvKKR pic.twitter.com/52t0ByJKxf— Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) April 1, 2023

The 2023 Indian Super League (IPL) standings have seen Lucknow Super Giants emerge as the frontrunners after the first double header of the season, with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings following closely behind, having also opened their points tally.

