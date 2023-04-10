IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's 99 in PBKS vs SRH Has Twitter Hailing Him As the 'Lone Warrior'

On Sunday evening, Shikhar Dhawan delivered an exceptional performance in the cricketing world by scoring an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which made him the talk of the town. Despite facing a top-order collapse, the PBKS skipper played on his former team’s home ground and carried his team throughout the 20 overs, earning the title of the ‘lone warrior’. His incredible efforts helped PBKS reach a respectable total of 143/9. The Twitter community was quick to shower him with praises and acknowledge his remarkable contribution to the team.

PBKS struggled to maintain their momentum during the match and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually resulting in a score of 88/9 in 15 overs. When the team’s prospects of crossing the 100-run mark looked bleak, Dhawan rose to the occassion and played one of his best innings in the tournament. This brilliant knock made the Twitter community hail Dhawan, also known as ‘Gabbar’, who became the second batter in IPL history to bat with all his teammates during a single inning, following Parthiv Patel.

The hashtag #ShikharDhawan started trending on Twitter, resulting in numerous memes and jokes being shared. It was undoubtedly an exciting Sunday for cricket enthusiasts, thanks to the incredible performances of Dhawan and Rinku Singh in their respective games.

Ex SRH players Performances TodayShankar anna 63*(24)Rashid Khan hatrick WicketsShikhar Dhawan 99*(66) against SRH pic.twitter.com/onpNsdRTZR — Remo Mama (@RemoMowa) April 9, 2023

*World Cup comes closer*Shikhar Dhawan’s form: pic.twitter.com/AayYoKurEk — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan today 💪😂 pic.twitter.com/82SanbsGOd— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2023

No fuss. No attitude. No complications. Getting what’s done with a huge smile and a nonchalance that only #Gabbar can pull off, Whether it’s hitting the target or playing one of the best T20 innings everShikhar Dhawan things.#ShikharDhawan #ipl #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/jTFFIQaP2b — Puru (@coachpuru) April 10, 2023

#SRHvsPBKS #MyViewAlthough #PunjabKings lost their game against #SRH. But #PBKS skipper #ShikharDhawan innings was one the best captain knocks in the history of #TATAIPL . From nowhere to a challenging total including the highest 10th wicket partnership.#SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/35ZgHEolcP — Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) April 10, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan - the lone warrior!99* (66) with 12 fours and 5 sixes. The whole PBKS unit struggled, but the captain stood up and performed exceptionally well. Missed out on a century here! pic.twitter.com/U1bztz6zcx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

On the game front, Dhawan has been in exceptional form, currently holding the orange cap with an impressive 225 runs in three games. He and Rathee achieved the highest 10th-wicket partnership in IPL history, adding 55 runs together. Despite their efforts, PBKS suffered their first defeat of the season and also their first loss under Dhawan’s captaincy as SRH secured their first win of the season. The opposition’s victory was largely attributed to Rahul Tripathi’s remarkable unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 48 balls, which helped the 2016 champions cross the finish line with 17 balls to spare.

