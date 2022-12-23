IPL Auction 2023: SRH's Kavya Maran on Top of Trends With Memes and Videos

The mini-auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has whipped up a storm on social media. The highly anticipated auction is being held in Kochi. Amidst all the frenzy around the glitzy event, it was SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran who stole the limelight. Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Chennai-based media and television group Sun TV Network. Kavya was seen in action during the auction. She was particularly involved in the high-voltage bidding for England batting sensation Harry Brook. SunRisers ultimately picked up Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore. After buying the explosive England batter, Kavya was over the moon and her priceless reaction has gone viral on Twitter.

Interestingly, Kavya always makes her presence felt in the IPL auction. The 30-year-old is known for her stunning looks and her immense passion for the game. Kavya is a graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business and is managing the 2016 champions for the last few years. So it wasn’t surprising that Kavya was trending on the microblogging site this time around as well.

Netizens have shared hilarious memes on Twitter to express their admiration for the glamourous IPL owner.

One Twitter user alluded to the fact that Kavya had a great cricketing brain as SRH had built a potent pace attack.

Another shared a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme to refer to Kavya’s immense purchasing power.

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse for the IPL 2023 auction. And, in the middle of this, a user declared PBKS’ Preity Zinta and Kavya as the two of the richest Indians on auction day.

Of course, Bollywood memes made their way to social media. From Hera Pheri to Gangaajal, users came out with the best.

#IPL2023AuctionKavya maran bidding for Harry Brook Other franchise: pic.twitter.com/3oFaDWDATn — Cricket Wala Ladka (@cricketwalaldka) December 23, 2022

SRH had a disastrous IPL in 2022 and are looking to completely revamp their team. Therefore, it made sense for them to invest in someone like Harry Brook. The 23-year-old England batter has shown sensational form in the last few months.

In addition to Harry Brook, several other players have been sold for great sums of money. Harry’s compatriot Sam Curran scripted history by becoming the most expensive player ever to be bought in the IPL. The prolific all-rounder was picked up by Punjab Kings for an eye-watering Rs 18.50 crore.

