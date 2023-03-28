Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash has earned a title for literally swimming against the tides. As part of the ‘Drowning Prevention Awareness’ campaign, the officer swam from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves, Mumbai. He finished the 16.20 km expedition in just 5 hours and 26 minutes and charted history with this achievement. The officer, who has several accolades to his name, posted a video of the “daunting task” and shared the news of his “phenomenal” success on Twitter.

The video shows IPS Krishna Prakash kicking off his expedition on March 26 at 7:45 am from Gateway of India. The clip ends with the officer posing with his trophy and a garland around his neck. The caption read, “Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so.” He further elaborated and wrote that contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India where swimmers ride the waves of the high tides towards the gateway, he did it from the reverse side against the waves and swam a distance of 16.20 km in 5 hours 26 minutes. He added, “This expedition is dedicated to Drowning Prevention Awareness. Trust my adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to bag Olympic medals in 10k open water swimming.”

The comment section was full of praises for IPS Krishna Prakash. Many were impressed with his achievement, and others called him an “inspiration” and the best kind of “role model".

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “Phenomenal achievement!”

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow! This is so inspiring. Congratulations!”

A user wrote, “What a courageous task! Apart from personal achievement, it’s a milestone. IPS officers like you an inspiration for millions. My heartiest congratulations and still many more to come.”

Another user tweeted, “The best kind of role model for all youngsters! A brilliant feat sir and I wish you many more such successes! We are all proud of you!”

This is not the only feather on his cap. Previously, he broke records and earned various accolades and titles. In 2017, he completed the most challenging sports event in the world- Ironman Triathlon. The 3-day event comprised a 3.8km swim, a 180.2 km bicycle ride and a 42.2km run. He was awarded the title of “Iron Man” and a mention in the World Book of Records, making him the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant, and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces to earn the title.

