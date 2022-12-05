Irish Rail Employee Paid Rs 1 Crore a Year to Do 'Nothing' Sues Bosses as He's Too Bored

An Irish Rail employee in Dublin is suing his bosses for making him do “nothing". Dermot Alastair Mills, a finance manager at the company, claims that he is too bored after being sidelined and given no work to do after he blew the whistle on irregular accounting issues at the company. Mills earns £105,000 (Rs 1.03 crore) a year. Most of his time at the job is now spent reading the newspaper, taking walks and eating sandwiches, reported Daily Mail. While Irish Rail has not contested that Mills had made a protected disclosure, they claim that he has not been penalised for the same.

Mills claimed that he was promoted in 2010 but had to take three months’ sick leave in 2013 after being “bullied". He had thereafter returned to the company after an agreement that he would have the “same status, same seniority [and] same salary". Currently, by doing “nothing", Mills is referring to not being allowed to put his skills to use. This was conveyed by him at a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mills works two days at office and three days from home. He goes to office at 10 am, buys two newspapers and a sandwich. “I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications," he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. He reads his newspapers and eats the sandwich. Around half an hour later, if he gets an email, he answers it and does the work associated with it if needed. He eats lunch, takes a walk, returns to the office between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, then goes home if there’s nothing to do.

The next hearing in the case will not take place before February.

Recently, an anonymous French man won a legal lawsuit against his former company that fired him for “being boring" at the workplace. The case in question was lodged against Cubik Partners, a management consultancy, who claim to be using a ‘fun’ approach when it comes to team-building activities that included encouraging its staff members to gather in pubs after work hours. According to The Telegraph, Mr. T, the man who chose to remain anonymous, won the legal right to be ‘boring’ at work, as a court in Paris ruled against his employer, deeming the agency wrong to fire him merely for not going out with colleagues.

