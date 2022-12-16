Irish Woman Gets Rs 90 Lakh Payout After Manager Slapped Her Bum With a Ruler

An Irishwoman who was touched inappropriately at her workplace, has now been awarded £90,000 (approximately Rs 90 lakh) in damages. According to a report by Irish Mirror, the woman was made to stand up and turned around before she was smacked on the bottom with a ruler. The act was allegedly conducted by one of her male managers with whom she has now settled the sexual harassment case. After being humiliated, the woman did make an attempt to raise the issue with the higher authorities of her company based in Northern Ireland, however, she was in return labeled as a ‘troublemaker,’ reported the publication.

The company alleged that she had “dressed and behaved provocatively.” The case was then put forth before the Northern Ireland Equality Commission, whose chief commissioner, Geraldine McGahey, denounced the incident, calling it shocking. Reportedly, the manager who slapped the woman also laughed at her and said, “I’m sorry, I had to.” The woman then looked at another male manager who was present at the time and asked, “Is that allowed?” That’s when both her managers allegedly made fun of her and treated the incident as a joke.

The harassment did not just stop there, the managers also reportedly told other employees of the incident who arrived later at the meeting. In the court document assessed by the portal, the woman revealed that she felt “humiliated and embarrassed.”

Such was the displeasure that she couldn’t even initially speak about it even to her mother and boyfriend. Eventually, when she shared the incident with her close ones, they advised her to take the matter to the HR department and more senior members in the office. The Irish woman acted on the advice and told her employers that she would not return to office before the incident was dealt with appropriately.

The firm seemingly suggested the woman meet the male manager who slapped on her bottom outside the office premises to bury the hatchet. However, the woman refused. She reportedly claimed that it wasn’t until 10 days that her company acknowledged the complaint. According to the woman, the investigation took about five weeks to start, it did uphold her grievance but contained untrue and disparaging comments about her. The Northern Ireland Equality Commission, in a bid to protect the identity of the woman, said that neither she nor her employer name’s can be disclosed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here