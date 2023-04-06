Is 80 LPA Enough? Gurugram Woman Hilariously Mocks Classic Quora Question on Salary

Renting a place to live can be too heavy on the pocket. Especially, in metropolitan cities, the rent is always touching the sky. Now, taking to Twitter a woman asked if 80.2 LPA salary is enough to survive in Gurugram? The tweet comes as a jibe to people on Quora who ask such questions. Meaning, the question is just sarcastic and is nothing close to reality.

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and has over 430K views. While many addressed her query, some people came up with hilarious responses. Here is the tweet:

Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?— Anu (@Escapeplace__) April 4, 2023

“t depends how many hours you are asked to work per day. How long does the job last. Survival will depend on how you enjoy the work," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “80.2 LPA might be sufficient, but in case if you have a doubt. Apply for a bike loan, it’s easy to get with the above salary - Register for rapido captain - Add a secondary income stream."

“No that’s not enough. You need to beg part-time for your needs," responded a person with sarcasm.

Yes ig ek ghaziabad se gang bhi hire ho jaye itne me toh— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 4, 2023

Mere chole bhature 50 me aate h😐I think it is — Shivam Sourav Jha (@ShivamSouravJha) April 4, 2023

Thoda Adjust karke chal jayega— P  (@PMparasmalhotra) April 4, 2023

Did someone leave their payslip in your xerox machine ? https://t.co/PE05Cdnucm pic.twitter.com/HlGwkc5uxN— MegaStar & Tendulkar - The Mass Gods (@MassGodMEGASTAR) April 6, 2023

Stop asking Quora questions here!!!! https://t.co/UfEbSiUnRi— 👽 Anakin Skywalker 👽 (@Java1Seven) April 6, 2023

Tweeps, we are under attack by the "Quora" Kingdom. https://t.co/7Jlsmkyhid— Globejamun (@Globe_jamun) April 5, 2023

Some also gave serious responses as to how ‘work’ is important for survival and not money.

