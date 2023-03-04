Andrew Tate, an American-British influencer, is facing multiple allegations in Romania, including rape and human trafficking. His arrest came after a spat with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. Now, as per a recent news report, the controversial influencer is suffering from cancer. Romanian news site Spy News suggests that a letter, seemingly written by Andrew Tate’s doctor based in Dubai, says he may have lung cancer, reported Newsweek. The general practitioner reportedly wrote that Tate needs urgent medical attention in the UAE. The letter reportedly suggests Andrew Tate be repatriated to the Gulf nation immediately for proper treatment. As per the Romanian publication, the two letters sent in January and February indicate that Tate had a “concerning" lesion on his “right upper lung,” reported Newsweek.

Information about Tate’s claimed poor health was reportedly revealed in two separate letters. One was sent on February 23 and another on January 3– months after Tate was arrested on December 29.

One letter stated that Andrew Tate’s case was discussed at a Multidisciplinary Team meeting. It further noted that the public figure “has been scheduled to have a number of further urgent investigations and procedures including a PET CT scan, bronchoscopy and tissue sampling via CT guided biopsy,” as per a report by Spy News.

Spy News reported that the medical report listed the tests Andrew Tate had already undergone in Dubai in December, too. The publication withheld his doctor’s name, though.

This latest development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, as well as the two Romanian women accused of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. According to Newsweek, Tate and his brother have been in custody since their arrest last year. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania is investigating them and the two women for coercing six women into producing pornography using threats of physical violence and mental coercion.

In February, a Bucharest court granted prosecutors’ request to extend the men’s detention by 30 days, as the investigation continued. While the two women were released from jail, they are now under house arrest. All four individuals have denied any wrongdoing, reported the publication.

Andrew Tate has even used Twitter, a platform he continues to use despite his imprisonment, to allege that he is a victim of false accusations.

